1-min read

Set Up Special Courts in Every District to Hear Pending Child Rape Cases, Supreme Court Tells Centre

Hearing the case, the court directed central government to provide funds for the separate courts, which will be set up in every district and will hear at least 100 cases filed under the POCSO Act.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Set Up Special Courts in Every District to Hear Pending Child Rape Cases, Supreme Court Tells Centre
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked government to set up exclusive courts to hear child rape cases after a spurt in the number of incidents in the country.

Hearing the case, the court directed central government to provide funds for the separate courts, which will be set up in every district and will hear at least 100 cases pending under the POCSO Act. The court has set up a deadline of 60 days for constitution of the courts.

A day earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed a bill entailing amendments to the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors. The bill would now be send to the Lok Sabha for approval.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also provides for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

