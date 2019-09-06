Record Unnao Rape Victim's Statement at Temporary Court in AIIMS, Says SC Month After Car Crash
The apex court's directions came after CBI cited medical conditions of the survivor for requesting a temporary court at the hospital to record her statement.
An ambulance carries the Unnao rape survivor for being airlifted to New Delhi from the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the authorities to set up a temporary court in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to record the statement of Unnao rape survivor, who was seriously injured in a road accident recently and lost two of her aunts.
The apex court's directions came after CBI cited medical conditions of the survivor for requesting a temporary court at the hospital to record her statement. The SC also asked trial judge to indicate if he needs more time to conclude the hearing.
The survivor, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month.
Her uncle has alleged the hand of people close to Sengar in the accident. The statement of her lawyer is yet to be recorded as he is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition, officials said.
The lawyer was in the car with the victim when a speeding truck approaching in the wrong direction rammed into it in Gurubakshganj in Raebareli, about 60 kilometers from state capital Lucknow, resulting in the death of her two aunts, they said.
The rape survivor had to be flown from the King George's Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS in Delhi in a critical condition, but sources later said that she has shown considerable progress and has been moved to the ward.
