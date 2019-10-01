Setback For Devendra Fadnavis in 2014 Poll Affidavit Case, SC Says CM Will Have to Face Trial
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will have to face trial for allegedly suppressing pendency of two criminal cases in his 2014 poll affidavit
File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: In a major setback to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court order and directed the BJP leader to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his 2014 poll affidavit.
The order, pronounced by the CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led bench on a petition filed by on Satish Ukey, could lead to the Chief Minister's prosecution in the case. The apex court in the hearing also noted that the trial judge's order in the case was untenable.
On July 23, the top court while reserving the verdict had said that the alleged "omission" by Fadnavis of not disclosing information about two criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014 assembly polls may be decided in the trial.
The apex court had said that it was concerned with a limited issue whether prima facie Section 125A of the RP Act is attracted or not. After the verdict on Tuesday, the criminal complaint against Fadnavis are likely to proceed.
