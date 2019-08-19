Tarun Tejpal to Stand Trial in Sexual Assault Case Filed by Colleague, SC Sets 6-month Deadline for Trial
Dismissing Tejpal's plea seeking the quashing of charges against him, a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai set a deadline of 6 months for the trial.
File photo of Tarun Tejpal. Image: Reuters
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dealt a blow to Tehelka magazine's founder Tarun Tejpal, who had sought the quashing of charges against him in a sexual assault case lodged by a former junior colleague.
Dismissing Tejpal's plea, a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai set a deadline of 6 months for the trial. The top court came down heavily on the accused and called the "crime" as one of the most morally abhorrent offences.
The trial will take place in a court in Goa where the alleged incident took place.
In the hearing earlies, the Goa Police had claimed that there were "contemporaneous" WhatsApp messages and e-mails which showed Tejpal should face trial in the alleged sexual assault case. The police, while opposing Tejpal's plea, had told the bench that there was "ample material" warranting a trial in the case.
Tejpal's counsel had refuted the allegations and told the bench that certain WhatsApp messages were concealed and referred to CCTV footage of the hotel where the alleged incident took place. Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted the former colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.
He has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.
He has moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's December 20, 2017 order dismissing his plea seeking quashing of charges.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Shares First Promotional Still From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, See Pic
- Shraddha Arya Suffers Head Injury While Performing on Nach Baliye 9, Actress Momentarily Blacks Out
- 'Superman': Tiger Shroff Deadlifts 200KG With an Ease, Impresses Ishaan Khatter and Fans
- Netflix Reveals Why Pankaj Tripathi Was the Perfect Choice for 'Guruji' in 'Sacred Games' 2
- PV Sindhu Chases Elusive Gold at BWF World Championships