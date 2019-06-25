Setback for Congress as SC Gives Nod to Poll Panel to Conduct Simultaneous Rajya Sabha Elections in Gujarat
Refusing to entertain the Congress petition, the SC asked the party to file an election petition and said it could not interfere at the moment.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In a major setback to the Congress, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Election Commission the go-ahead to conduct Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.
Refusing to entertain the Congress petition, the SC asked the party to file an election petition and said it could not interfere at the moment.
The court, which notified the polls for July 5, said the Constitution says only an election petition can be filed. “Where is the question of violation of fundamental right?” the court asked.
The BJP has named External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat, hours after he joined the party.
The two seats fell vacant after BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani moved to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively.
Shah’s seat was declared vacant on May 28 after he won his first Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar in Gujarat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, while Irani's seat was notified as vacant a day later.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Public Beta Versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina Now Available: Here is How to Download Them
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- England vs Australia: Finch Ready to Front-up to 'Ultra Hard' England Riposte
- India vs West Indies: It's Not IPL so Pressure to Perform Will be Different For WI Batsmen - Chahal
- ICC World cup 2019 | Arjun Tendulkar Helping England Prepare for Australia Challenge
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s