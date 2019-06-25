Setback for Congress as SC Gives Nod to Poll Panel to Conduct Simultaneous Rajya Sabha Elections in Gujarat

New Delhi: In a major setback to the Congress, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Election Commission the go-ahead to conduct Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

Refusing to entertain the Congress petition, the SC asked the party to file an election petition and said it could not interfere at the moment.

The court, which notified the polls for July 5, said the Constitution says only an election petition can be filed. “Where is the question of violation of fundamental right?” the court asked.

The BJP has named External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat, hours after he joined the party.

The two seats fell vacant after BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani moved to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively.

Shah’s seat was declared vacant on May 28 after he won his first Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar in Gujarat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, while Irani's seat was notified as vacant a day later.