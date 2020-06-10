Setback to Congress MP Revanth Reddy as Telangana HC Stays NGT Notices in KTR Farm House Row

In a reprieve to IT Minister KT Rama Rao and a setback to MP Revanth Reddy, Telangana High Court on Wednesday gave stay orders stalling National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders seeking a probe into alleged illegal structures of a farm house in Janwadain Ranga Reddy district.

KTR had moved the court stating that he does not own the farm house in Janwada as being alleged by the Congress MP. The IT minister informed that he did not violate any GO or occupied the land and argued that the NGT notices were unilateral.

Accusing Reddy of resorting to vendetta politics, KTR said the Congress leader has been trying to malign his image by framing false charges and giving wrong statements.

The NGT had issued orders for a probe based on the Congress leader's petition that KT Rama Rao owned a farm house in Janwada in violation of GO 111 and environmental norms.

KTR further said he will take legal action against the Congress leader for false statements and charges.

The NGT has set up an expert committee, issued notices to CS and officials and asked the state government to submit a report in two months.

