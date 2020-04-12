Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Setback to Coronavirus Testing in Cluster Areas as Rapid Screening Kits Fail to Arrive on Time

A source said that 90 doctors and nurses across the country have been affected due to unavailability of test kits.

Sneha Mordani | CNN-News18@snehamordani

Updated:April 12, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Setback to Coronavirus Testing in Cluster Areas as Rapid Screening Kits Fail to Arrive on Time
Medical staff wearing protective gear wheel a patient to a ward at a government-run hospital during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, April 11, 2020. (Reuters)

New Delhi: India is witnessing a setback in testing coronavirus in cluster areas due to unavailability of serological test kits as "some consignments have been diverted to the US", sources in Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) admitted on Sunday.

"The states have complained to us. This survellience test would have helped us lift lockdown from clusters and districts," a scientist within ICMR said, adding that it is a setback to the lockdown.

Serological tests use small amounts of blood, usually from a finger prick, to test whether a person has been exposed to a particular pathogen, like the new coronavirus, by looking at their immune response.

An official from the health ministry, on condition of anonymity, said that over 90 doctors and para-medic staff across the country have been affected due to unavailability of test kits. However, this could very well be a conservative figure given the fact that Maharasthra in itself has close to 90 medical staff infected.

The geographical spread of the infection has increased in 80 districts. The spread now is in 364 districts. The last four days saw spread in 80 new districts.

Both India and the US have been battling to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. While India has been locked down till April 14, with the Centre mulling to extend the curb, the US — which has overtaken taken Italy and China with over 20,000 deaths — has requested New Delhi to help it by lifting ban on export of drugs.

A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India on Sunday reached the US, the global covid-19 hotspot, days after India lifted a ban on the export of the anti-malarial drug to America on humanitarian grounds.

The Centre has also approved list of 13 countries that will receive coronavirus-fighting drugs from India, including HCQ. Besides US, the first list includes Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,273,817

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,795,693

    +15,950

  • Cured/Discharged

    411,871

     

  • Total DEATHS

    110,005

    +1,226
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres