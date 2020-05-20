INDIA

1-MIN READ

Setback to Jagan Govt as NGT Stays Disputed Water Project Order, Seeks Report in 2 Months

File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao with his counterpart from Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy. (News18)

The Telangana Government objects that the project green-lighted by the AP government will deprive irrigation and drinking waters to Mahabub Nagar, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

PV Ramana Kumar
  • News18.com Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 9:53 PM IST
In a setback to Andhra Pradesh Government, National Green Tribunal(NGT) on Wednesday directed to stop the works pertaining to the controversial turned Pothireddipadu head regulatory and Rayalaseema lift scheme at Sangameshwara project site aimed to get waters from Srisailam project that is being opposed by Telangana government.

The green tribunal has stayed the GO 203 issued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to begin the works and increase the heights.

The tribunal orders came at a time when Telangana government has opposed the 203 Government Order(GO) and plans to draw waters from the two sites from Srisailam project.

The Telangana Government objects that the GO 203 of AP government will deprive irrigation and drinking waters to Mahabub Nagar, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

Already the Union Water resources ministry and Krishna board have directed Jagan government to stall the works and not to go ahead.

The board and the Centre observed that the AP has already used allocated waters and cannot use any more besides seeking details followed by a complaint from KCR Government.

NGT has directed the government set up an expert committee to submit a report in two months on the waters row.

The tribunal directed the AP Government to abstain from taking up any works until further orders are given.

The committee comprises a senior official of Krishna board, official from pollution control board and One member from IIT Hyderabad.

According to information, the NGT has instructed Jagan Mohan Reddy Government to submit all details of the proposed works.


