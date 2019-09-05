Setback to P Chidambaram as SC Refuses Anticipatory Bail in ED's Case, Says Relief Will Hamper Probe
In more trouble for former finance minister P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.
Congress leader P Chidambaram. (PTI)
New Delhi: In more trouble for former finance minister P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The court added that Chidambaram would not be shown all materials collected by ED at this stage and neither does the agency need to produce the transcripts of the senior Congress leader’s questioning in court.
Calling economic offences “serious”, court said anticipatory bail has to be an exception in such cases. “The right to anticipatory bail can't be a subject matter of fundamental right under Article 32,” the SC added.
"This is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail. Investigating agency has to be given enough freedom to probe. Grant of anticipatory bail at this stage will hamper the investigation. Accused may move regular bail before the appropriate court,” the court said.
