Setback to Telangana as NGT Stalls Palamur-RR Project Works, Asks to Obtain Environment Clearance

In a setback to the Telangana Government National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai on Friday issued orders against the ongoing works of the Palamur-Rangareddy lift irrigation project. NGT has stalled the works of the project stating that there are no required environmental permissions.

The NGT was acting on a petition against the project in Telangana for not obtaining any environmental permission. Issuing the orders from the tribunal in this regard staying the works immediately, NGT said that the AP Government objected to it on the same issue.

Also Read: Stroke Likely to Become More Severe in Covid-infected People: AIIMS Doctors

The state government should obtain the required permissions including the environment and any other the tribunal said.

NGT further clarified that it will give permission to Telangana to continue the works if it obtains the due permissions. Tribunal directed the Telangana Government to immediately stop the works. The constitutional bench stated that it will give permission to Telangana to continue the works only after taking permission of environment clearance from the center.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.