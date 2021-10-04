Setting a Global Example, SC Approves Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia Compensation Scheme for Covid-19 Victims

The Supreme Court on Monday approved the Centre’s scheme of granting Rs 50,000 ex-gratia compensation for all those who died due to Covid-19 in India.

Justice MR Shah said, “The next kin of the deceased shall be paid an amount of Rs 50,000 and it will be over and above the amounts paid by Centre and state under various benevolent schemes.”

“No state shall deny the Rs 50,000 benefit on the ground that cause of death in death certificate is not Covid-19. The district authorities will take remedial steps to have the cause of death corrected. District level committee details to be published in the print media,” ruled the Supreme Court.

The court has further said that the payment will be from state disaster relief funds. The compensation amount will have to be disbursed within 30 days of application and the cause of death being certified as Covid-19.

“The ex gratia assistance shall continue to be provided for deaths that continue to occur post the date of judgment," added Justice MR Shah.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recommended that Rs 50,000 be given to the kin of those who died of Covid-19, the Centre informed the Supreme Court last month. It said that ex-gratia assistance will also be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in Covid-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic.

The ex-gratia assistance will be given subject to the cause of death being certified as Covid-19 as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR, the government said.

The Centre added that the ex-gratia assistance will be provided by states from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The concerned families will submit their claims through a form issued by the state authorities along with specified documents, including those certifying the cause of death.

The district disaster management authorities will ensure that the process of claim, verification, sanction, and disbursal is simple, robust, and people-friendly.

“All claims must be settled within 30 days of submission of the required documents, and disbursed through the Aadhaar-linked direct benefit transfer procedures," the Centre’s affidavit said.

On September 3, the top court had expressed displeasure over delay in framing of guidelines for issuance of death certificates to the families of those who died of Covid-19.

The apex court had in its June 30 verdict directed the NDMA to recommend within six weeks the guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to Covid-19.

