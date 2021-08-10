Setting House in Order: Irate Over MPs Skipping Parliament Despite Diktat, PM Modi Seeks Name of RS Absentees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of attendance in the Monsoon Session of Parliament as he expressed his displeasure over MPs skipping proceedings and sought the names of absentees from the Rajya Sabha on Monday during passage of a bill.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the last one for this session, PM Modi stressed on the need for MPs and ministers in the House.

The bill seeking to abolish nine appellate tribunals, including the film certification appellate tribunal (FCAT), was passed in the Upper House on Monday after getting cleared by the Lok Sabha on August 3.

Despite a demand by the Opposition to send the bill to a select committee, it was passed in Rajya Sabha. During the passage of the bill, Opposition asked for a division and voting had to be conducted. According to sources, quite a few MPs of the BJP were missing during that time and they had to be asked to rush back immediately.

The prime minister’s reprimand gains significance as before the start of the session, he had asked his parliamentary colleagues to have maximum attention and presence in the House and be prepared for anything that the Opposition would throw at them for counter.

In fact, in the recent council of ministers meeting, the prime minister had instructed all the ministers of states to only sit in the Rajya Sabha throughout the entire period of the session unless they have roster duty or questions in the Lok Sabha.

Before 2019, the prime minister had pulled up Union ministers who were late or did not inform and skip the roster duties in Parliament. A list of those ministers who are put on roster duties is regularly sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

