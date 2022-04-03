'Settle in a Way That You Don't Get Uprooted': Mohan Bhagwat's 'Next Year' Resolve for Kashmiri Pandits

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Kashmiri Pandits should take a resolve to settle in their homeland next year and they should resettle in a way that they are never uprooted in the future. The RSS chief also added that the film “The Kashmir Files” has not only presented plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, but shaken the nation as well.

Bhagwat was addressing members of the Kashmiri Pandit community via video conference on the last day of Navreh celebrations.

“Some are in support of this (The Kashmir Files), some are calling it half-truth… But common man of this nation is of the opinion that by presenting the devastating truth to the world, this film has not only presented pain of displaced Kashmiris, but shaken us as well,” Mohan Bhagwat said in a virtual conference today.

“In 2011 we had similar dedicated to return back, but that was not the time. Now is the time to return and settle there with our conditions… You don’t have to resettle there, but have to settle in a way that you don’t get uprooted again,” the RSS chief further said.

Bhagwat added that nobody can force the Kashmiri Pandits to leave and if anybody tries, he will have to face the consequences.

This was for the first time that Bhagwat addressed the Kashmiri Pandits, according to Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson and former legislator GL Raina.

The three-day celebrations had been organised by the RSS-backed Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK). Functionaries of the Jammu-based SSK earlier said the entire Kashmiri Hindu community across the world will take an oath on Navreh (New Year) on April 1 to return back to their roots — Kashmir Valley.

From April 1-3, the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK) in Jammu hosted a three-day event to commemorate the ‘Tyaag and Shaurya Divas’ and encouraged the Kashmiri Samaj to commit to returning to their motherland on the auspicious festival of Navreh.

There is an ongoing discussion around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits after the release of the movie “The Kashmir Files”. The movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, shows the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who had to flee the valley in the 1990 to escape the militancy.

Several BJP ruled states had made the movie tax-free while PM Modi and Amit Shah also lauded the movie for showing the true history.

