Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Seven Arrested for Bid to Hack Rs 200 cr Account of Leading Corporate Firm

The accused also took help from some IT experts while planning the hacking bid.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Seven Arrested for Bid to Hack Rs 200 cr Account of Leading Corporate Firm
Representative image

Palghar: Seven persons have been arrested from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly trying to hack a leading corporate firm's bank account and transfer Rs 200 crore from it into another account, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused from near a mall in Nallasopara area here on Tuesday evening while they were planning to hack the account at the IndusInd Bank's branch at Chembur in neighbouring Mumbai, assistant police inspector S B Kamble said.

One of the accused, Taslim Ansari (34), was working with the bank and had provided data to the other accused, the official said.

Their plan was to allegedly transfer Rs 200 crore from the corporate firm's account to another account in Kolkata. A person from Kolkata was then supposed to transfer the money to the accused through 'hawala', he said.

The accused also took help from some IT experts while planning the hacking bid, the official said.

The police seized an iPad, six mobile phones, a bank statement and a blank cheque from the accused, he said.

Besides Ansari, the other arrested persons have been identified as Naseem Siddiqui (35) (from Delhi), Gunjiv Baraiia (56), Saroj Choudhari (25), Satish Gupta (32), Anant

Gosh (34) and Anand Nalawade (38).

"This is a mega racket," Kamble said, adding that they were searching for a person from Nashik who is also wanted in connection with the case.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempting to commit offence), a police spokesperson said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram