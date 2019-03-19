English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven Cadres From Banned Militant Outfit ULFA Surrender in Assam's Tinsukia
The members of the banned militant outfit ULFA-I had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border last Saturday and were caught in a joint operation carried out by the Tinsukia police and the Assam Rifles and Army.
The members of the banned militant outfit ULFA-I had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border last Saturday and were caught in a joint operation carried out by the Tinsukia police and the Assam Rifles and Army.
Guwahati: A huge arsenal of arms and ammunition was seized from seven cadres of the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), who surrendered in Tinsukia district of upper Assam on Monday night, after the Myanmar army’s continuous efforts to launch a crackdown against the insurgent group finally bore fruit.
The members of the banned militant outfit had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border last Saturday and were caught in a joint operation carried out by the Tinsukia police and the Assam Rifles and Army, Siladitya Chetia, Tinsukia supperitendent of police said.
The Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar army is called, had carried out operations at the headquarters of several insurgent groups like the SS Khaplang faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), ULFA(I) and the Manipuri insurgents in Ta Ga village of the Nanyun district from January 29.
Paresh Barua, the commander-in-chief and vice chairman of United Liberation Front-Independent (ULFA-I) confirmed to News18 that on February 17 the Myanmar army undertook a crackdown against northeast insurgent groups based out of the Naga self-administered zone of Sagaing in Myanmar.
Speaking to News18 from an undisclosed location, he said, “The Myanmar army carried out this operation due to tremendous pressure from the Indian government, which gives a lot of arms and ammunitions to the Burmese government, to be able to undertake such operations against the ULFA, NSCN-K and Manipuri groups.”
