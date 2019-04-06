English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven Candidates from J&K Crack UPSC Civil Services 2018
Kanishak Kataria, an IIT Bombay graduate has topped this year's civil service exams, while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh at fifth position scored the highest among the women candidates.
Image for Representation.
Jammu: Seven aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam-2018.
The list of 759 successful candidates made public by the UPSC on Friday included seven names belonging to the Jammu region.
Rehana Bashir from Poonch has secured the 187th rank in the merit list. She is an MBBS graduate.
Abhishek Augustya, who secured the 286th position and Sunny Gupta the 320th, are both from Jammu city.
While Babar Ali Chagatta (364) from Reasi district, Harvinder Singh (335), Gokul Mahajan (564) and Devahuti (668) are from Jammu district.
