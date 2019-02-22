English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven Charred to Death in Bengal's Perulia After Hut Catches Fire
It was suspected that the fire was caused by a lamp that was burning inside the shanty.
Representative image.
Loading...
Purulia: Seven people, five members of a family and two of their relatives, were charred to death when a fire gutted their shanty in Purulia district early on Friday, police said.
One person, 35-year-old Kalipada Chowdhury, suffered burn injuries while trying to rescue those trapped inside the burning house located in the outskirts of Mahadebpur village under Para police station limits, Superintendent of Police Akash Magharia said.
Chowdhury's two daughters Ganga (6) and Radhika (5), son Rahul (5), wife Khusbu (27), brother-in-law Sunil (32) and two sister-in-laws Geeta (25) and Priyanka (12) were burnt to death in the blaze that destroyed the shanty constructed for preparing jaggery, he said.
The deceased were sleeping when the fire engulfed the shanty.
"According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out between 12:30 to 1 am. We are investigating into the cause of the fire," Magharia told PTI.
It was suspected that the fire was caused by a lamp that was burning inside the shanty.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
"The condition of Chowdhury is critical. He is undergoing treatment at the Bankura Medical College and Hospital," another senior officer of the district police said.
One person, 35-year-old Kalipada Chowdhury, suffered burn injuries while trying to rescue those trapped inside the burning house located in the outskirts of Mahadebpur village under Para police station limits, Superintendent of Police Akash Magharia said.
Chowdhury's two daughters Ganga (6) and Radhika (5), son Rahul (5), wife Khusbu (27), brother-in-law Sunil (32) and two sister-in-laws Geeta (25) and Priyanka (12) were burnt to death in the blaze that destroyed the shanty constructed for preparing jaggery, he said.
The deceased were sleeping when the fire engulfed the shanty.
"According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out between 12:30 to 1 am. We are investigating into the cause of the fire," Magharia told PTI.
It was suspected that the fire was caused by a lamp that was burning inside the shanty.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
"The condition of Chowdhury is critical. He is undergoing treatment at the Bankura Medical College and Hospital," another senior officer of the district police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Balakrishna Holds the Films Together
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback's Production Version Confirmed For Geneva Debut, Video Teased
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results