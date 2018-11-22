English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven Children, Driver Killed After Bus Collides with School Van in Madhya Pradesh
At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said. The deceased children were students of Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Satna (MP): At least seven school children and a driver were killed when a bus collided with a school van at Birsinghpur in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.
At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said.
"As per reports, at least seven school children travelling in the school van and its driver were killed in the accident," Satna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh Gaur told PTI.
The deceased children were students of Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur, police said.
Senior police and government officials, including Collector Rahul Jain, have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
(Details are awaited.)
At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said.
"As per reports, at least seven school children travelling in the school van and its driver were killed in the accident," Satna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh Gaur told PTI.
The deceased children were students of Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur, police said.
Senior police and government officials, including Collector Rahul Jain, have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
(Details are awaited.)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming of Ind vs Aus Match Online
- Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Kerala, Manipur Register Historic Wins; Milind Kumar Continues to Pile on Runs
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Deepika & Ranveer Look Radiant Twinning in Pink as the Newlyweds Head to Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...