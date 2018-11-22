GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Seven Children, Driver Killed After Bus Collides with School Van in Madhya Pradesh

At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said. The deceased children were students of Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
Photo for representation.
Satna (MP): At least seven school children and a driver were killed when a bus collided with a school van at Birsinghpur in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said.

"As per reports, at least seven school children travelling in the school van and its driver were killed in the accident," Satna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh Gaur told PTI.

The deceased children were students of Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur, police said.

Senior police and government officials, including Collector Rahul Jain, have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

(Details are awaited.)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
