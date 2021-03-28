Seven Cops Suspended For Failure To Control Rampaging Miscreants: Police

New Delhi, Mar 27: Seven police personnel of the Bhalswa Dairy police station in the North-Outer district of Delhi, including its SHO, were on Saturday suspended for their alleged failure in preventing some miscreants from going on a rampage and opening fire in the air in the area. A senior police officer said the seven police personnel have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending a departmental enquiry into their lapses in controlling the miscreants.

The miscreants had gone on the rampage in February, damaging police vehicles and even opening fire in the air, he said. A video had also gone viral on social media earlier showing a group of people damaging vehicles parked on the road with sticks in the Bhalswa Dairy area. Following the incident, five men had been arrested for creating a nuisance and damaging vehicles, police said.

