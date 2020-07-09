INDIA

1-MIN READ

Seven-day Lockdown Imposed From 5pm in All Containment Zones of West Bengal

A worker adjusts a face mask on a mannequin in Kolkata. (Reuters)

CM Mamata Banerjee has directed the police to firmly deal with those violating the norms put in place in the wake of the relentless rise in COVID-19 cases.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
A seven-day lockdown was imposed in all containment zones of West Bengal from Thursday evening, official sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said the lockdown will be in place for a week from 5 pm on July 9, after which the situation will be reviewed.

She had directed the police to firmly deal with those violating the norms put in place in the wake of the relentless rise in COVID-19 cases.

The state's containment zones and the buffer zones around them have been clubbed together to constitute a 'broad-based' containment zone, where the total lockdown was imposed from Thursday.

