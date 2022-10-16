CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Seven Dead after Boat Capsizes in Bihar
1-MIN READ

Seven Dead after Boat Capsizes in Bihar

PTI

Last Updated: October 16, 2022, 14:23 IST

Katihar, India

Three persons out of the ten managed to swim to safety. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Three persons out of the ten managed to swim to safety. (Representational Image: Reuters)

The boat was carrying 10 people, all agricultural labourers returning from work

Seven people died in an incident of boat capsize that took place at the confluence of the Ganges and one of its tributaries in Bihar, an official said on Sunday. According to Ujjain Mishra, District Magistrate (DM) of Katihar, the boat carrying 10 people, all agricultural labourers returning from work, had capsized late on Saturday at the confluence of Ganges and Barandi.

Three persons swam to safety but the remaining seven went missing, said the DM. Their bodies were fished out following a search operation that continued throughout the night with the help of local divers and NDRF personnel, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and instructed the district administration to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 16, 2022, 14:23 IST
last updated:October 16, 2022, 14:23 IST