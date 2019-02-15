LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Seven Detained by Jammu & Kashmir Police in Connection With Pulwama Attack That Left 40 CRPF Personnel Dead

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
Seven Detained by Jammu & Kashmir Police in Connection With Pulwama Attack That Left 40 CRPF Personnel Dead
The deadly terror attack left 40 CRPF personnel dead near Awantipora on Thursday.
Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police has detained seven persons from Pulwama district of South Kashmir in connection with the deadly terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead near Awantipora, officials said on Friday.

The youths were detained from Pulwama and Awantipora during the night on suspicion of links with the planning of the suicide attack, the first of its kind in which a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF bus.

The overall planning is believed to be done by a Pakistani national, Kamran of JeM, who has been operating and moving in areas -- Pulwama, Awantipora and Tral area of South Kashmir.

The 'fidayeen' (suicide attacker) was identified as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He had joined the JeM in 2018. According to initial investigations, the planning for the terror strike was done at Midoora area of Tral in South Kashmir.

Police are also looking for another local JeM overground worker who was instrumental in arranging the explosive material.

