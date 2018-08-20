English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Seven Dogs Found Dead in Delhi's Dwarka, Resident Alleges Animal Cruelty
The bodies were sent to Dabri veterinary hospital for medical examination where the doctors declared them brought dead, a senior officer said.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Seven dogs were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi’s Dwarka on Monday.
The police received a PCR call from a female resident of Kargil Apartment, in Dwarka’s Sector 18 about the death of seven dogs including some puppies. The police team rushed to the spot and called a veterinary van for assistance.
In a Facebook post, the woman alleged, "See we human call ourself so civilised and educated. The case of Kargil apartment sector 18A Dwarka where people were so annoyed with these puppies so they killed all of them."
The bodies were sent to Dabri veterinary hospital for medical examination where the doctors declared them brought dead, a senior officer said. The postmortem was also conducted which revealed that the animals were subjected to cruelty before being killed.
On the basis of the postmortem report, the police then registered an FIR. The police said that they are scrutinising the nearby CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
“An FIR has been filed under IPC section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act,” the officer said.
A preliminary inquiry into the matter has been initiated. A team of police is also speaking to the residents of the society and the security guards to identify the person behind the gruesome incident.
