‘Seven generations of Rioters Will Pay’ Warns UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has given a strong message to the rioters from Kushinagar, the land of Lord Buddha. CM Yogi Adityanath who was on a visit to Kushinagar, on Sunday, to inaugurate several government projects in the district warned the rioters that if the farmers and poor people were harmed by the rioters their seven generations will pay for it.

Addressing the public during the mass dialogue programme in Kaptaganj in the district Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “After the formation of our government, we have improved the law and order. There used to be riots every year in Padrauna during the Dol festival. The route of the Dol procession used to be changed. But after our government came to power there has been no riot. The rioters have fled from the state and they know well that if they indulge in rioting their house and properties will be sold.”

The CM also added that it’s because of our politics no riot has taken place in the state in the last four years. “The people involved in such riots have come to know that if the poor and farmers are harmed, the damages will be recovered from their seven generations,” asserted the CM.

CM Yogi Adityanath also claimed that the organised crime in the state has ended and there is the rule of law in the state and none of the criminals can escape.

“We have established the rule of law in the state without any hesitation and once again we are asking for the blessings from you to complete the pending work. We are seeking one more chance from the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath was also seen lashing out at the opposition during the programme. He targeted all the opposition parties in the state. He said, “Do not vote for the parties with the Talibani ideology who shoot at the Rambhakts, because wherever the scorpion stays, it will sting.”

CM Yogi targeted the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress party by asking the people to reject those who are supporting Taliban, Casteism and racism in the state. He also asked the public about the happiness of building Ram Mandir and said, “Could the temple have been built if Congress, SP or BSP were in power? The construction of the temple has started just because we are in power.”

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held early 2022.

