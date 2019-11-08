Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Seven Govt School Teachers Held for Molesting Students in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar

Rameshwar Prasad allegedly made obscene calls to another girl student, five other accused also allegedly passed objectionable comments on the girls.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Seven Govt School Teachers Held for Molesting Students in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar
Representative image.

Balodabazar: Seven government school teachers were arrested for allegedly molesting two Class 9 students in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, police said on Friday.

The Kasdol police on Thursday arrested Devendra Khunte (38), Rameshwar Prasad Sahu (44), Rupnarayan Sahu (36), Mahesh Kumar Verma (37), Dinesh Kumar Sahu (38), Chadan Das Baghel (39) and Lalram Bervansh, all teachers at Government Higher Secondary School in Marda village, station house officer Kasdol Dinbandhu Uikey said.

In January 2018, Khunte had taken school students on a picnic, after which he allegedly took one of the girls home and molested her, the official said. While Rameshwar Prasad allegedly made obscene calls to another girl student, five other accused also allegedly passed objectionable comments on the girls, he said, quoting the complaint.

Whenever the victims tried to complain about them, the accused allegedly threatened to fail them in exams, he said.

On Thursday, parents of the two victims raised the issue at the school management committee meeting and informed the principal about it.

Two separate FIRs were registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (prevention of atrocities) Act, the SHO said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram