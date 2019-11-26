Political Drama Galore as Seven Hours of Twists and Turns Today End in Fadvanis's Resignation as CM

New Delhi: Merely three days after taking charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis announced his resignation on Tuesday after the BJP failed in its attempts to cobble up numbers with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.

An unexpected swearing-in, an unprecedented show of strength by the Opposition parties, and a Supreme Court deliberation, the last 80 hours in Maharashtra's political landscape have been eventful.

Here are the latest political developments on the government formation in the state:

3.44 pm: Fadnavis tells a press conference in Mumbai he will go to Raj Bhawan to tender his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He said that the Shiv Sena had threatened the BJP over the chief minister's post.

3.42 pm: NCP's Ajit Pawar tendered his resignation, leading to the realisation that we don't have the numbers, said Fadnavis. The Maharashtra poll mandate was more for the BJP than the Shiv Sena, he added.

3.20 pm: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has resigned, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. He claims that Ajit Pawar is now with the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance.

3.16 pm: Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister for five years, says Raut after a meeting of Sena-NCP-Congress alliance leaders.

3.01 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah, also the Union Home Minister, and the party's working president JP Nadda after the Supreme Court orders a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

2.29 pm: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticises the Congress for boycotting Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament, describing it as an "insult" to Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

2.17 pm: Ahead of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, the Congress calls for appointment of senior-most lawmaker in Assembly as pro-tem speaker, saying precedents and conventions should be followed.

12.34 pm: Former PM Manmohan Singh says the way the Centre behaved in Maharashtra, he is not certain that constitutional norms are safe in the hands of the present establishment.

12.18 pm: Congress president Sonia Gandhi expresses confidence of a win in Maharashtra Assembly floor test.

12.07 pm: Sena leader Eknath Shinde says Fadnavis should resign as the Sena-led coalition has the support of "162 MLAs" to prove its majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

11.50 am: The BJP says the floor test on Wednesday will establish the position of different parties in its entirety. Its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also rejects the contention that the Supreme Court order is a "setback" to the BJP.

11.46 am: Security is stepped up around the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. Elaborate police arrangements made to avoid any untoward incident outside the premises.

11.39 am: NCP chief Sharad Pawar says he is grateful to SC for upholding democratic values.

11.32 am: Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiv Sena, skips a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the Constitution Day to mark their protest against the BJP's alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra.

11.22 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says truth cannot be defeated.

11.03 am: End of BJP's game, says NCP on Supreme Court's ruling over Maha political drama

11 am: Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan says his party, Sena and NCP are satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly, Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.

10.42 am: SC directs Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.

10.39 am: Floor test in Maharashtra Assembly for Chief Minister Fadnavis to prove his majority in the assembly will be held on Wednesday: SC

9.14 am: In an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party lashes out at Maharashtra governor over the hush-hush swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It said while one Bhagat Singh went to the gallows for freedom, the other one "hanged" democracy in the darkness of night.

