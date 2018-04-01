English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven Indian Workers Among 15 Killed in Kuwait Bus Collision
Fifteen oil workers, most of them from the Indian subcontinent, were killed Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.
Picture for representation.
Kuwait City: Fifteen oil workers, seven of them Indians and most from the subcontinent, were killed Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.
Seven of those killed were Indian nationals, five were Egyptians and the other three from Pakistan, said Mohammed al-Basri of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).
Two Indians -- one in critical condition -- and a Kuwaiti were also injured in the accident, Basri told AFP.
Fire department spokesman Colonel Khalil al-Amir said the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC.
Like the other Arab states of the oil-rich Gulf, Kuwait has drawn international condemnation for its track record on migrant workers' rights and labour conditions.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
