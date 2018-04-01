GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Seven Indian Workers Among 15 Killed in Kuwait Bus Collision

Fifteen oil workers, most of them from the Indian subcontinent, were killed Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.

AFP

Updated:April 1, 2018, 9:42 PM IST
Kuwait City: Fifteen oil workers, seven of them Indians and most from the subcontinent, were killed Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.

Seven of those killed were Indian nationals, five were Egyptians and the other three from Pakistan, said Mohammed al-Basri of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

Two Indians -- one in critical condition -- and a Kuwaiti were also injured in the accident, Basri told AFP.

Fire department spokesman Colonel Khalil al-Amir said the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC.

Like the other Arab states of the oil-rich Gulf, Kuwait has drawn international condemnation for its track record on migrant workers' rights and labour conditions.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
