Seven Injured in Blast at BPCL's Oil Depot Near Bhopal
1-MIN READ

Seven Injured in Blast at BPCL's Oil Depot Near Bhopal

PTI

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 14:17 IST

Bhopal, India

A total of seven persons were injured in the blast. (Image for Representation/ Reuters)

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Friday at the oil depot located in Bakania area, Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra said

Seven persons were injured, two of them seriously, in a blast that occurred when petrol was being filled in the container of a tanker at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) depot on the outskirts of Bhopal, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Friday at the oil depot located in Bakania area, Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra said.

“A total of seven persons were injured in the blast. While six of them are either drivers or helpers of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), who were there to get fuel filled in their tankers, one is an employee of the BPCL,” she said.

Two of them were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Mishra added. While the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the police official said it might have occurred due to a short-circuit.

