Seven Killed, 15 Injured as Van Falls off Bridge in Maharashtra's Dhule

Dhule: Seven people were killed and 15 injured after a van fell off a bridge in north Maharashtra's Dhule tehsil, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Vinchur village on the Dhule-Solapur Road shortly after midnight, an official said.

