Seven Killed, 15 Injured as Van Falls off Bridge in Maharashtra's Dhule
Officials said that the accident took place near Vinchur village on the Dhule-Solapur Road shortly after midnight.
Van fell off a bridge in north Maharashtra's Dhule. (Credits: ANI)
Dhule: Seven people were killed and 15 injured after a van fell off a bridge in north Maharashtra's Dhule tehsil, police said on Saturday.
The accident took place near Vinchur village on the Dhule-Solapur Road shortly after midnight, an official said.
