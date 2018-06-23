English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Seven Killed, 24 Injured as Truck Falls into Rivulet
According to police, the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle due to which it veered off the bridge and fell into the water body near Rajula town.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Rajkot: At least seven persons were killed and 24 others injured when a truck carrying them fell into a rivulet near Rajula town of Amreli district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place late on a Friday night when people from Mahuva town in Bhavnagar district were returning home from Amreli after attending a marriage ceremony, they said.
The driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle due to which it veered off the bridge and fell into the water body, police said.
"At least seven people, including three women, were killed, while 24 others sustained injuries when the truck fell into the rivulet near Rajula town of Amreli district," Nirlipt Rai, Superintendent of Police of Amreli, said.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The deceased were identified as Kesarben Baraiya, Jaysukh Shiyani, Samjuben Arjanbhai, Bhanuben Kanabhai,
Bharatbhai Lakhabhai, Haresh Jesa and Shobhaben Rameshbhai, police said.
A complaint has been lodged against the truck driver, who fled from the spot after the mishap, police said
