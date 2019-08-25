Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Seven Killed, 25 Injured as Overloaded Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri District

The accident victims were en route to the famous shrine of Sharda Sharief from Poonch when the vehicle fell into the 800m-deep gorge in the Thanamandi area around 1.30pm after its driver lost control while negotiating a curve.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Seven Killed, 25 Injured as Overloaded Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri District
Representative image.
Loading...

Jammu: Seven people, including a minor boy, were killed, while 25 were injured on Sunday when an overloaded private vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a senior official said.

The victims were en route to the famous shrine of Sharda Sharief from Poonch when the vehicle fell into the 800m-deep gorge in the Thanamandi area around 1.30pm after its driver lost control while negotiating a curve, said Rajouri District Development Commissioner (DDC) Aijaz Asad. He said seven people, including four women and a minor boy, were killed and 25 more injured in the accident.

Eleven of the critically injured, some of whom had head injuries, were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment, Asad said, adding that the remaining 14 were admitted to the district hospital in Rajouri and their condition was "stable". The DDC said the district administration would extend every possible help to the victims on humanitarian grounds.

Most of the victims were relatives and neighbours who had hired the vehicle from Khanetar village of Poonch in the morning to visit the shrine, he said. A police officer said the dead included a couple, Mohammad Pazir (40) and his wife Safeena (33).

He identified the other deceased as four-year-old Abdul Qayoom, Mohammad Rashid (50), Mansha Begum (60), Masarat Bi (20) and Kaneeza Bi (45). The officer said a police investigation was underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram