Seven Killed In Construction Site Collapse In China

Beijing: Seven people were killed when a construction site collapsed in China’s Guangdong province on Thursday. The accident took place in Luhe county of Shanwei city.

One person was injured in the accident, state-run CGTN TV reported. Search and rescue operations are underway, and an investigation has been launched into the accident, the report said.

In October last year, eight people were killed and two injured in a construction site collapse in south-west China’s Guizhou province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
