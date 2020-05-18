INDIA

1-MIN READ

Seven Killed in Fire at Shop-cum-residential Complex in Madhya Pradesh

Image for representation.(Image: AP)

The blaze erupted at around 10 am in a paint shop on Roshni Ghar road in Inderganj area and soon spread to houses located above it, Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said

  • PTI Gwalior
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Seven people, including four children and three women, were killed after a fire broke out in a shop-cum-residential complex in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Monday, police said.

Four persons also received burn injuries in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 10 am in a paint shop on Roshni Ghar road in Inderganj area and soon spread to houses located above it, Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said.

The paint, which was highly inflammable, acted as a catalyst for the fire, the official said.

The victims, who were on the second floor of the complex, got trapped after the flames engulfed the entire structure, he said.

Four children belonging to two families and three women were killed in the incident.

Four others were seriously injured and admitted in a hospital, the official said.

The 'Rangwala' paint shop belonged to three brothers - Jagmohan Goyal, Jaikishan Goyal and Hariom Goyal, another police official said.

The victims belonged to the Goyal family, he said.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze after about two hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet clear, he added.

