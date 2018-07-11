Seven Killed in Landslides in Manipur's Tamenglong District

At least seven persons were killed in landslides at three places in the hill district of Tamenglong in Manipur in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.The incidents took place between 2.30 am to 3.00 am at Tamenglong town, they said.Rescue operations are on with the help of the district administration and state police, a police officer said, adding poor accessibility of the area was causing hindrance to the operations.Unofficial reports said the victims were mostly children.