Seven Killed in Landslides in Manipur's Tamenglong District
Rescue operations are on with the help of the district administration and state police, a police officer said, adding poor accessibility of the area was causing hindrance to the operations.
The incidents took place between 2.30 am to 3.00 am at Tamenglong town.
Imphal: At least seven persons were killed in landslides at three places in the hill district of Tamenglong in Manipur in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.
Unofficial reports said the victims were mostly children.
