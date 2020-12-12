Seven Killed, Several Others Hurt in Road Crash in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a collision involving a jeep and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said. The accident occurred near Sadulkhera on Udaipur-Nimbahera highway, they said.

"Seven people were killed and several others injured in the accident. The injured have been rushed to different hospitals," Chittorgarh District Collector Kishore Kumar Sharma told PTI. Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav said four people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries later.

He said nine others were injured in the accident and taken to different hospitals. Two of them are critical, the SP said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident.

"Saddened to know of a road accident in Nikumbh, Chittorgarh, in which many people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot tweeted.