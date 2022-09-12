CHANGE LANGUAGE
Seven People Killed, Three Injured as Bus Rams into Parked Truck in Chattisgarh's Korba
Seven People Killed, Three Injured as Bus Rams into Parked Truck in Chattisgarh's Korba

Last Updated: September 12, 2022, 09:10 IST

Korba, India

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital.(Representational image: Shutterstock)

As per preliminary information, the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the opposite direction

Seven people were killed and three others injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Madai Ghat under Bango police station limits around 4 am when the bus belonging to a private travel company was heading to Surguja district from state capital Raipur, Korba Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

As per preliminary information, the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the opposite direction.

The bus then hit the stationary truck, Singh said, adding that seven bus passengers died on the spot and three others suffered injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital here and the bus driver has been arrested, the official said.

