Seven-Member Family of Bihar Chaat Seller Who Died in J&K Targeted Killings Gets Infosys Foundation Aid

The seven-member family of ‘chaat’ seller Virendra Paswan, who died in the targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on October 5, has received financial help from Karnataka as they are finding it hard to make ends meet.

Paswan, from Vade Saidpur village near Jagadishpur in Bhagalpur, Bihar, sold ‘chaat’ in Kashmir and was the only breadwinner in the family. Now, that he’s no more, his large family is reeling under a debt of Rs 2 lakh.

On learning about the incident, Infosys Foundation has given the family Rs 2 lakh to help the family clear the debt. Sudha Murthy, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, told News18, “A senior journalist sent me a clipping from News18 about Virendra Paswan, the ‘chaat’ seller who died in Kashmir. I really felt sorry for the family. We have kept a cheque of Rs 2 lakh for them, which will be deposited by today. We collected the bank details of Paswan’s wife for the same.”

Murthy further said, “It is very sad that somebody’s hatred cost someone their life. What should poor people do in such cases? I don’t feel happy in such situation. If I was helping a child to continue education, I would have felt happy. I am trying to ease a bit of burden off the family. It is grief that strikes me when I come across such happenings. What had that poor man done? He was out there trying to put food on the plate for his family. His family could have dinner only if he earned enough during the day. The powerful get support from everywhere, it is the poor that always suffer. One man feeding a huge family and they losing their breadwinner is a very sorry situation.”

Thanking Infosys Foundation, Paswan’s wife Putul Devi said, “Money can’t bring my husband back but it will at least help me take care of the children. When my husband decided to work in Kashmir, a lot of people advised him not to do so. What wrong did my husband do? He was only trying to raise our family through an honest living. What has the government done to punish those criminals…”

Readers who wish to help the Paswan family can use the following details to make direct deposits to Paswan’s wife Putul Devi’s bank account.

Name: Putul Devi

Bank: Bank of India, Jagdishpur

IFSC: BKID0005813

Account Number: 581318210002193

Contact Number of Vikram Paswan: 6205874935

