Seven Members of Ranchi Family Found Dead, Police Suspect Suicide Pact
Neighbours informed the police after they found Deepak Jha, his wife, parents, five-year-old daughter and 1.5 year old son dead in their house.
Police outside the house where seven members of a family were found dead.
Ranchi: In third such tragic incident after Burari mass suicide case in Delhi, seven members of a family were found dead in Kanke area of Ranchi in Jharkhand on Monday. Police suspect suicide pact by the adult members of the family.
No suicide note has been found yet.
Neighbours informed the police after they found Deepak Jha, his wife, parents, five-year-old daughter and 1.5 year old son dead in their house.
The Jha family had moved to Ranchi from Bhagalpur in Bihar, where he was working with a private company, and understood to be in financial stress. He was living in a rented accommodation.
Two of the family members were found hanging, while bodies of other five members were found lying on the floor.
Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta, after inspecting the house, told the media that prima facie it was a case of collective suicide.
"Adult members of the family might have entered into a suicide pact. But we can only say that after proper investigation,” he said.
Talking to News18, landlord of the Jha family revealed that he was not paid the rent for two months and Deepak had told him about applying for a loan.
Earlier on July 15, six members of the Maheshwari family were found dead in Hazaribagh district of the state.
Six suicide notes were recovered which read they were killing themselves due to financial stress. Adult members of the family committed suicide one after another. However, the children, it seems, were made unconscious before their throats were slit.
Also Watch
