English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven Men from Bihar Attacked for Wearing 'Lungi' and ‘Sitting Indecently’ in Gujarat
The police claimed that the attack was an isolated incident and had 'nothing to do with the origin of the victims'. '.
Migrant workers lining up to board a train to go back home in the wake of attacks on them.
Loading...
Vadodara: Seven men hailing from Bihar were attacked allegedly for wearing "lungi" and "sitting indecently" here, following which three persons were arrested Wednesday, police said.
The attack took place on Monday night in Sama locality in the city, police said. It has come in the wake of recent attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in parts of Gujarat. The police claimed that the attack on Monday night was an isolated incident and had "nothing to do with the origin of the victims".
Talking about the incident, Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said, "The men were attacked after they did not pay heed to the local residents, who regularly asked them not to sit there indecently by wearing lungi (a traditional garment worn around the waist)."
He said the incident cannot be termed a "hate crime" against Hindi-speaking migrants. "The victims, working at a construction site in the locality, used to wear lungi and sit in the area. Women and men, staying at Vankarvas under Sama police station area, had repeatedly warned these men against wearing lungi and sitting indecently," Singh said.
"The victims were attacked after an altercation broke out between the two groups on Monday night," he said.
Sama police station Inspector P D Parmar said those who were attacked belonged to Bihar. While six of them are plumbers, another one is an engineer.
According to police, the attackers also torched a motorcycle belonging to the engineer, he said.
The accused were identified as Dhiru Parmar, Hardik Parmar, and Nikunj Vaghela, police said. The three arrested accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 435 (mischief by fire), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).
Parmar maintained that despite the attack, the victims and others from Bihar continue to work at the site.
Districts in the northern parts of Gujarat were rocked by violence after a labourer from Bihar was arrested on the charge of raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28. The attacks on HIndi-speaking migrants, mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh led to the exodus of thousands of migrants from Gujarat.
The attack took place on Monday night in Sama locality in the city, police said. It has come in the wake of recent attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in parts of Gujarat. The police claimed that the attack on Monday night was an isolated incident and had "nothing to do with the origin of the victims".
Talking about the incident, Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said, "The men were attacked after they did not pay heed to the local residents, who regularly asked them not to sit there indecently by wearing lungi (a traditional garment worn around the waist)."
He said the incident cannot be termed a "hate crime" against Hindi-speaking migrants. "The victims, working at a construction site in the locality, used to wear lungi and sit in the area. Women and men, staying at Vankarvas under Sama police station area, had repeatedly warned these men against wearing lungi and sitting indecently," Singh said.
"The victims were attacked after an altercation broke out between the two groups on Monday night," he said.
Sama police station Inspector P D Parmar said those who were attacked belonged to Bihar. While six of them are plumbers, another one is an engineer.
According to police, the attackers also torched a motorcycle belonging to the engineer, he said.
The accused were identified as Dhiru Parmar, Hardik Parmar, and Nikunj Vaghela, police said. The three arrested accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 435 (mischief by fire), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).
Parmar maintained that despite the attack, the victims and others from Bihar continue to work at the site.
Districts in the northern parts of Gujarat were rocked by violence after a labourer from Bihar was arrested on the charge of raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28. The attacks on HIndi-speaking migrants, mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh led to the exodus of thousands of migrants from Gujarat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos and ATK Eye First Win of the Season
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...