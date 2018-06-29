Seven Men Molest Schoolgirl in Bihar, Call Themselves 'Social Reformers' in Viral Video of Crime

Days after a survey declared India as the most unsafe country for women, another horrific video of a girl being molested by seven men in Bihar’s Motihari district has gone viral after it was posted by the miscreants.This is one of the many such incidents that has happened in Bihar in the past couple of months where women were harassed and videos of these acts were posted online.The goons filmed the girl while assaulting her and uploaded the video on social media. These offenders had even blackmailed the girl’s father and demanded Rs 50,000 to not make the video public.After her father failed to cough up the amount owing to the family’s financial conditions, the video was uploaded on social media.The assault victim has now stopped going to college and is confined to her house.The incident took place in the Choudadan police station area in Motihari.In the video, the goons can be seen assaulting and molesting the girl who was with a friend when they caught hold of the two. The friend was also subjected to assault.What is even more shocking is that in the video, the molesters call themselves “social reformers”.The girl’s father, in fear of those who made the video, did not file a police complaint and directly went to the court to lodge the same.Police has not made any arrests till now even though the video clearly shows the faces of the men who were involved in the shameful act.This is not the first time that a video of a girl being molested was posted on social media in Bihar. On May 25, a group of people in Kaimur posted a similar video. Five boys were seen molesting a girl in the footage.On June 12, another teenage girl was molested by a group of men on a road in broad daylight in Nalanda district.Another video of a minor Dalit girl being forcibly disrobed on a road in Jehanabad district had emerged in the last week of April while similar incidents have also been reported from Bihar’s Naubatpur, Kaimur and Gaya in the past two and a half months.