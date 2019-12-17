Seven Metro Stations Closed in Northeast Delhi in View of Violent Protest Against Citizenship Law

New Delhi: Entry and exit gates at seven metro stations in northeast Delhi were closed on Tuesday in view of a violent protest against the amended citizenship law in the Seelampur area.

"Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. Both the stations are on Pink Line.

Earlier DMRC closed Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur and Gokulpuri metro stations of the Pink Line and Seelampur of Red Line.

The agitation witnessed clashes between the protesters and police, stone pelting and damaged buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired teargas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

