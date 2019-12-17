Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Seven Metro Stations Closed in Northeast Delhi in View of Violent Protest Against Citizenship Law

Delhi Police resorted to baton charges and fired teargas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
Seven Metro Stations Closed in Northeast Delhi in View of Violent Protest Against Citizenship Law
A police officer breaks a car windshield during a protest against a new citizenship law in Seelampur, area of Delhi, India December 17, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)

New Delhi: Entry and exit gates at seven metro stations in northeast Delhi were closed on Tuesday in view of a violent protest against the amended citizenship law in the Seelampur area.

"Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. Both the stations are on Pink Line.

Earlier DMRC closed Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur and Gokulpuri metro stations of the Pink Line and Seelampur of Red Line.

The agitation witnessed clashes between the protesters and police, stone pelting and damaged buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired teargas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

