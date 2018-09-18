English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven-month Pregnant Woman Dies During Abortion, Cops Suspect Female Foeticide
The woman's family wanted to go for abortion when they realised she was carrying a girl child again but doctors refused to take up the procedure citing her advanced stage of pregnancy. They then hired the services of a nurse who performed the abortion at the residence, leading to the death.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
Usilampatti (TN): In an alleged case of female foeticide, a 30-year old woman, in the seventh month of pregnancy, died during an abortion carried out by a nurse on Tuesday at her home near the area, once infamous for the practice of killing newborn baby girls, police said.
Ramuthayee, who had three girls, decided to go for abortion after a private hospital, where she underwent a scan, revealed that the yet-to-be born child was also a girl despite the ban on pre-natal sex determination, they said.
The family of the woman of Uthapuram wanted to go for abortion, but doctors at a hospital in Dhottappanayagar whom they approached refused to take up the procedure citing her advanced stage of pregnancy.
Ramuthayee was then taken to a nurse who performed the abortion at the residence, leading to her death, police said. The nurse was absconding, police said, adding a case had been registered and further investigation was on.
Usilampatti taluk in Madurai district was infamous in the 80s and 90s for female infanticide by administering poison, but the practice gradually came down with the state government taking various initiatives, including launch of the "cradle baby" scheme under which parents can hand over girl children they did not want to bring up.
Ramuthayee, who had three girls, decided to go for abortion after a private hospital, where she underwent a scan, revealed that the yet-to-be born child was also a girl despite the ban on pre-natal sex determination, they said.
The family of the woman of Uthapuram wanted to go for abortion, but doctors at a hospital in Dhottappanayagar whom they approached refused to take up the procedure citing her advanced stage of pregnancy.
Ramuthayee was then taken to a nurse who performed the abortion at the residence, leading to her death, police said. The nurse was absconding, police said, adding a case had been registered and further investigation was on.
Usilampatti taluk in Madurai district was infamous in the 80s and 90s for female infanticide by administering poison, but the practice gradually came down with the state government taking various initiatives, including launch of the "cradle baby" scheme under which parents can hand over girl children they did not want to bring up.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- Shraddha on Stree Being Hailed As Feminist Tale, New Film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Her Evolution As an Actor & More
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- 'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
- At Anfield, Liverpool Look to Turn the Clock Back as Determined PSG Come Calling
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...