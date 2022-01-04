Seven More Omicron Cases Detected in Andhra Pradesh, Tally Now at 24

Andhra Pradesh reported seven more cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant, taking the total in the state so far to 24. Public Health Director P Hymavathi said in a release that three Omicron cases were reported in Krishna district and two each in East and West Godavari districts.

While an 18-year old person came from south Sudan, two each came from Oman and UAE and one from the USA. Another person came to the state from Goa (not an international traveller), she said. Of the seven, only one has been placed in hospital isolation with mild symptoms while the remaining were healthy and in home isolation, the Director said.

All the contacts of these infected persons were traced and tested and the positive samples were sent for genome sequencing, Hymavathi added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.