Seven Naxals, Including Three Carrying Cash Reward, Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Seven Naxals, three of them carrying cash reward on their heads, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

The cadres, including a woman and a minor boy, turned themselves in before Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha.

Of the surrendered Naxals, Sodi Joga (22), a member of military platoon no. 23, was the most dreaded one, who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, Sinha told PTI.

Two other cadres- Sodi Erre (23), head of Kisan Adivasi Mahila Sangthan (KAMS, a frontal wing of Maoists) and Podiyam Nanda (22), commander of miltia platoon section 'A', were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, he said.

Four others, including a minor, were working under various Maoist wings, he added. Based on a tip-off provided by Podiyam Nanda, 19 gelatin rods weighing around 30 kg were recovered by the security forces from Konta police station area in the district, the official said.

"The surrendered Naxals said they were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology and hardships of the jungle," he said.

They will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of state government, he added.

