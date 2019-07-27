Seven Naxals, Including 3 Women, Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar District
The encounter took place in a forest near Tiriya village under Nagarnar police station limits around 4 pm, Police said.
Representative Image.
Raipur: Seven naxals, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, police said.
The gunbattle took place around 4 pm in the forest near Tiriya village under Nagarnar police station area bordering Odisha, Deputy Inspector General of police (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.
A joint squad of District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force (STF) of Chhattisgarh police was carrying out an anti-naxal operation in the forests along the inter-state border, he said.
When the team was advancing through the forest of Tiriya, around 400 km from the capital Raipur, the skirmish broke out, he said.
Afterwards, bodies of seven ultras, including three women, were recovered from the spot, he said. One INSAS rifle, four .303 rifles and several muzzle-loading guns were also recovered, Sundarraj added.
Further details were awaited as the patrolling team was yet to return to its camp, the DIG said.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable
- Sony Just Made an Air Conditioner That you can Actually Wear