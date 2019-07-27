Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Seven Naxals, Including 3 Women, Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar District

The encounter took place in a forest near Tiriya village under Nagarnar police station limits around 4 pm, Police said.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
Seven Naxals, Including 3 Women, Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar District
Representative Image.
Raipur: Seven naxals, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, police said.

The gunbattle took place around 4 pm in the forest near Tiriya village under Nagarnar police station area bordering Odisha, Deputy Inspector General of police (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

A joint squad of District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force (STF) of Chhattisgarh police was carrying out an anti-naxal operation in the forests along the inter-state border, he said.

When the team was advancing through the forest of Tiriya, around 400 km from the capital Raipur, the skirmish broke out, he said.

Afterwards, bodies of seven ultras, including three women, were recovered from the spot, he said. One INSAS rifle, four .303 rifles and several muzzle-loading guns were also recovered, Sundarraj added.

Further details were awaited as the patrolling team was yet to return to its camp, the DIG said.

Read full article
