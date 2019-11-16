Take the pledge to vote

Seven Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District Citing 'Disappointment With Maoist Ideology'

The cadres turned themselves in before Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P, citing 'disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and exploitation of lower-rung cadres by senior naxal leaders', an official said.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Bijapur: Seven naxals carrying Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh rewards on their heads, including three women, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

The cadres turned themselves in before Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P, citing "disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and exploitation of lower-rung cadres by senior naxal leaders", an official said.

Of the surrendered ultras, Ramji alias Bicchem Karam (24), deputy commander of Udanti LOS (local organisation squad) and Lakhmu Modiyam (32), deputy commander of platoon no.2 of Maoists, had reward of Rs 3 lakh each on their heads, Sundarraj said.

Similarly, Lakkhu Telam (28) and Sangeeta Modiyami (25), members of platoon no. 2 under National Park area committee of Maoists, were carrying reward of Rs 2 lakh each,

he said.

The three others namely Ranjeeta Oyam (23), Rajkumari Yadav and Hunga Podiyami (24), carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh each, worked for various Maoist wings, he added.

They all were allegedly involved in several attacks on security forces, including the one in Murkinar camp here, where 11 police personnel were killed in 2006 and the 2007 Ranibodli police outpost attack, in which over 55 police personnel died, the IG added.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
