Seven Noida Hospitals Face Actions Over Death of a Pregnant Woman Last Week

The medical superintendent of the district hospital in Noida has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity that led to the death of a pregnant woman last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday.

Lapses have also been found on the part of two other state-run hospitals - the ESIC in Noida and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and private hospitals Shivalik, Sharda, Fortis and Max (in Ghaziabad)--it said in a statement.

Action has been recommended against the erring officers and staffers of these hospitals, according to the statement.

Accompanied by her husband Vijender, eight-month pregnant Neelam (30) had died in an ambulance in Greater Noida after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities, including three government ones, denied her treatment last Friday.

The incident brought to the fore the issue of medical negligence and unavailability of care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as politicians latched on to it to slam the BJP-led state government.

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday had issued a notice to the UP government over media reports of medical apathy to the pregnant woman.