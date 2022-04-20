CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Seven of Family Charred to Death as Hut Catches Fire in Punjab's Ludhiana

Police identified the victims as a couple and their five children. (News18 File for Representation)



Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road in Ludhiana

Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road in Ludhiana.

SHO of Tibba police station, Ranbir Singh, identified the victims as a couple and their five children. Their names were yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire was not yet established, he said.

first published:April 20, 2022, 09:26 IST