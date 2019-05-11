Take the pledge to vote

Seven of Family Killed as Van Gets Crushed Between Two Trucks on Agra-Jhansi Road

The incident took place late on Friday night when the van stopped behind a truck at the toll plaza and was hit by a lorry from behind.

PTI

May 11, 2019
Seven of Family Killed as Van Gets Crushed Between Two Trucks on Agra-Jhansi Road
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)
Gwalior: Seven members of a family, including two girls, were killed and two others injured when their van was crushed between two trucks at a toll-plaza on Agra-Jhansi Road near Gwalior, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place late last night, Gwalior city’s superintendent of police, R N Pachouri said.

"The van had stopped behind a truck at the toll plaza when a lorry hit it from behind. Due to the impact, the van got crushed between the two heavy vehicles. Seven of the nine passengers in the van were killed," he said.

Two others suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital. "The victims were on their way to Dabra town from Mehndipur Balaji temple," Pachouri added.

The deceased were identified as Manglia Jatav (40), his wife Narayani (32), close relative Mahesh (38), his wife Rajkumari (32), Sapna (25), Shilpi (14) and Anjali (7), police said.
