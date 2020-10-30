News18 Logo

Seven of Family Returning from Wedding Killed in Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

Five of those in the auto died on the spot, while two succumbed as they were rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, those with serious injuries were shifted to a private hospital in Rajahmundry for treatment.

PV Ramana Kumar

Seven members of a family, who were on their way back from a wedding, were killed in an accident in East Godavari district's Gokavaram on Friday morning.

The bride who was from Rajanagaram Mandal Velugubanda and the groom who hailed from Gokavaram Mandal were married at the Tantikonda Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on Thursday night. According to the police, after the wedding ceremony got over at around 2:30am on Friday, 20 people, who were relatives of the newlyweds, left the venue in a truck.

While en route to their destination, the brakes of the auto failed. Subsequently, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. Five of those in the truck died on the spot, while two succumbed as they were being rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, those with serious injuries were shifted to a private hospital in Rajahmundry for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Somarouthu Gopala Krishna (72) Kambala Bhanu (35), Simhadri Prasad (25) Ella Lakshmi (10), Ella Divya Srilaxmi (25) Chaganti Hema Srilatha (12), Pachakuri Narasimham (24) police said.


